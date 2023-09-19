Both the Salida and Buena Vista high school boys’ golf teams competed in regionals Monday at Devil's Thumb Golf Club in Delta.
The 3A Chaffee County teams competed against Aspen, Basalt, Cedaredge, Coal Ridge, Delta, Estes Park, Gunnison, Moffat City, Meeker, Ouray, Resurrection Christian, Telluride, Vail Christian, Vail Mountain and Woodland Park.
In results as of noon Monday, Spartan junior Avery Duquette started out strong, shooting a 39 on the front nine of the course, which is par 36. After the 12th hole he was 5 over par.
Sophomore Henry Sisneros and freshman Scout Presley were both 7 over par, while junior Vincent Mazzeo was struggling at 13 over par at that point in the tournament.
Each classification hosts four regionals with the top two teams and top 13 individual finishers from each regional advancing to the 2023 Colorado High School Boys’ Golf State Championships.
Hole-by-hole results are available for each regional on iWanaMaker.com. A playoff subscription will be required to access the results.
Final results were not available at presstime Monday.