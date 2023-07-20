Heart of the Rockies Disc Golf Course gets finishing touches

The Heart of the Rockies Disc Golf Course in Salida, which has been worked on since it was approved by the city in early 2021, got its tee pads laid in June, the finishing touches for the now-complete course.
“It was absolutely amazing,” said Daryl Huschka, a board member for the Heart of the Rockies Disc Golf nonprofit. “The tee pads add so much to the playability of the course.”
The course, which the board has been continually working to improve, relies heavily on volunteers to help with the workload of clearing the land and putting in the necessary features of the course.
“The support we’ve gotten from the community is incredible,” Craig Schuchman, another board member, said. “It would’ve been impossible with just the six of us on the board.”
The course hosted a tournament during FIBArk weekend, which brought in 70 players and raised about $3,400 for the nonprofit. That money all goes back to the course’s community in some way, whether it is spent on course improvements, efforts to raise awareness for the course or with community outreach efforts to help make the course more accessible to those of all skill and experience levels, Schuchman said.
Jenny Majeski, a semi-professional disc golf player and board member, said, “It was a good confirmation that all that hard work and volunteer work paid off.”
Heart of the Rockies Disc Golf course is hosting another tournament in October, and that tournament will be officially sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association, which the board anticipates will attract more disc golfers, both amateur and professional.
The tournament, which will likely attract more players due to being officially sanctioned, also has the benefit of coming after the successful June tournament and will benefit from the publicity the course received after that weekend. Board members anticipate the tournament will attract more than 100 players, which will raise a significant amount of money for the course.
Four different experience levels will be available to compete, ranging from people with little to no experience to professional players. Registration for the tournament is available at discgoldscene.com.
Skylar Schalit, another board member, said, “We really emphasize that disc golf is for everyone, this course is for everyone.” Schalit said making sure the course is available and user friendly for players of all ages and skill levels is something everyone should be able to enjoy.
For players who want to check out the course, competitive events are planned every weekend. Every Saturday at 3 p.m. there is a doubles competition where each player is assigned a random teammate to compete with. On Sundays, the course hosts league competitions that take place at 5 p.m.
“We’re just so grateful we get to share our sport with the community,” Huschka said. “We look forward to being able to share our sport with more people.”