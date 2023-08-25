The Salida High School boys’ golf team took first place Wednesday at the Buena Vista Invitational, the second of three Tri-Peaks League tournaments, putting them in first place in the league by 13 strokes.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the boys,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “We are excited to be here, but know we need to continue to focus. We feel good about our chances though.”
The Spartans took first place of 10 teams by shooting a 107 overall. Manitou Springs was second with 120 and Colorado Springs Christian School was third with 123. Host Buena Vista came in fifth with a score of 130.
Junior Avery Duquette took second place overall, shooting a 75, 3 over par.
Junior Vince Mazzeo took seventh, carding an 84.
Sophomore Henry Cisneros finished 13th with a 92, while junior Ethan Fast was 28th with 103.
The boys will hit the links again Tuesday at Woodland Park.
The third and final Tri-Peaks League tournament will be Sept. 7 at the Salida Golf Club.