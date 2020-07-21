Out of town players won three of the four flights at the Shavano Showdown golf tournament over the weekend, but locals dominated the leader board in the first flight. Russ Johnson and Joe Anderson kept some gold in Salida by winning the flight with a 126 in the two-day, two-man best-ball tournament.
“It was a pure scramble,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we made it work.”
“It feels great,” Anderson said. “Three of top four were local Salida (teams). We got to play with local guys (Sunday) which was nice; it made it fun.
Johnson and Anderson shot a 60 Saturday to take the lead into Sunday, but Starr Westphal and Zach Tidechild, only trailed them by two shots, pairing the local players for the final round.
“We had a great Saturday,” Anderson said about their 10-under round.
The two weren’t quite as sharp Sunday, and some rain also fell on them for three or four holes, they said, but their 66 on the day was still good enough to win the flight by three shots.
“It didn’t look good when we’re teeing off,” Johnson said about the rain. “But as long as there’s no lighting, we’ll play through anything.”
Westphal and Tidechild, meanwhile, also had their score go up Sunday to a 69 and finished fourth in the flight.
Mark Martellaro and Horace Pugh shot a 64 and a 65 to tie for second with Scott Wiedeman and Greg Jones at 129. Wiedeman and Jones lowered their score by five strokes Sunday, from a 67 to a 62, to climb the leader board.
In the championship flight, Aaron and David Pearson shot a 58 Saturday and a 64 Sunday to take first with a 122. Brian Vigil and Dano Aldaz took second with a 126 after back-to-back rounds of 63. David King and Joe Saliba shot a 131 to finish third in the championship flight while Doug Snyder and Eric Moltz placed fourth with a 132.
In the second flight, Ross and Ryan Bender took first with a 123. Jeff Horvat and Jo Donley shot a 127 to place second. Scott Breunich and Rob Martellaro placed third with a 128 while Jack Drury and Dan Carlson took fourth with a 131.
In the third flight, Chad and Chris Roberts got to stand in the winner’s circle after shooting a 126. Three teams tied for second behind them at 129, including Bill and Jared McDonald; Toby Lockett and Drew Golob; and Gunnar Anderson and Gary Wolf.
Sixty-two teams and 124 golfers competed in the tournament overall, which began with a game Friday before the tournament took place over the weekend.
“It’s a great sport because its outdoors and it’s an individual sport so it’s easily doable during COVD,” Johnson said. “We were able to play golf during the COVID times by following guidelines.”
