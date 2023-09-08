Two years ago, the Salida High School football team said they wanted to rebuild a winning culture with the motto “prove it.” The upperclassmen now are saying the time has come to do just that.
“It’s one of those games where everyone on the team kind of has to be playing the same way at the same time,” junior Bryce Rodrigue said of the sport. “Salida has built a good brotherhood.”
The team is coming into games with a lot more confidence this year, he said, being bigger, smarter and better. Their aim is to make it to the playoffs and go to state, he said, which he sees as being achievable. “I see what we have here and we can make it work.”
Last season the team came just short of making playoffs, he said. “I definitely think we can make it further.”
The team has a good variety of strengths, Rodrigue said, but their defense is probably where they’re best, and other leaders on the team agreed.
“Our defense is the best I’ve seen as a part of the team,” junior Wyatt Farney, a three-year team member, said. The first two games of their season were both 0-0 at halftime.
The team has a lot of seniors willing to step up, senior captain Connor Gentile said. “We’ve all been playing since flag football, and we know how each other plays and how to be successful.” The team is going game by game trying to make it to state, he said.
With nine games in their season this year, hopefully the team can go at least 6-3 at worst, he said. “We have a lot of experience with kids who are starting. We have 10 seniors total, so hopefully we can use that.”
“When I came into high school my freshman year we had 18 kids total,” a lot of whom were freshmen, Gentile said. “As years went on we got better and better. We’ve definitely gone through big struggles and come up through it so far.”
“The playoffs shouldn’t be any question; it’s just a matter of how far into the playoffs.”
Gentile said he is looking forward to having a solid season with everybody he’s grown up with. “We’ve been dreaming about our senior year a long time.”
The motto of “prove it,” coined in 2021, still stands, Farney said. “Last year was when we had this older group of kids come up,” he said, which kick-started the motto into a reality. “We need to prove we’re not just a losing-streak team from years before.”
“Other teams in the past have looked down on us,” Farney said. “We want to make them intimidated. We want to bring back what it means to be a Spartan.” What does it mean to be a Spartan? “Hardworking, driven and willing to do anything for the person standing next to you,” Farney said.
“We know what we can do this year compared to years past,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in our ability to run the ball this year.”
There were some hiccups last year midseason, Farney said, in particular the loss of starting quarterback Caiven Lake in a game against Cortez, but this year “we have everything it takes to move on if we have a hiccup along the way.”
The team has a bond in that most of them have played together “since peewee,” he said. “We really trust each other and each other’s abilities. We’re like a family. I’m looking forward to proving what we can do and having fun along the way with each other.”
The team has their heads held higher this season, senior Brady Potts said. “I think if we all step up we could have a really good year.” The team aims for a winning record and making it to playoffs, he said. “We should be able to step it up. If we don’t do it, that’s kind of disappointing in my eyes. We should exceed it.”