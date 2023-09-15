The Salida High School girls’ volleyball team is ready to play each night, coach Kristi Spanier said. The team was coming out of a heartbreaking match against Buena Vista, with many of the girls feeling under the weather, but nonetheless managed to take the win from the Florence Lady Huskies in three sets Tuesday on the road.
The Lady Spartans won the first set 25-18, the second 25-11 and the third 28-26. “We had a great offensive night,” Spanier said. The team had fewer offensive errors and made lots of kills. Junior Caroline Wooddell made 13 kills, senior Elise Tanner made 12 kills, and junior Trinity Bertolino made seven kills.
It was their first three-game match of the season, Spanier said. “It was really nice to win in three and get it done.” After their match against Buena Vista, they needed to bounce back, she said, and they did. “We came out like this was important to us.”
The girls worked really well as a team, Bertolino said, and knew they could win. “I was like, ‘Let’s just win it.’ I think that’s what everyone else was expecting.”
Her favorite part, she said, was a quote from senior Vanessa Christianson. “She said, ‘I’m like Swiss cheese, because I can see the holes on the court.’” Even when down in points, the team agreed to “stay crisp,” she said, and they finished strong.
Next, the team will travel to Colorado Springs for a 6 p.m. Tuesday match against the James Irwin Lady Jaguars.