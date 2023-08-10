The Salida High School boys’ golf team kicked off their season at the Swink Tournament Aug. 4, finishing third of 14 teams, with only three of their planned four golfers.
Coach Phil Gardunio said their fourth golfer had a family obligation, and they were unable to fill the spot.
The Spartans put up a 266, while Monte Vista took first with a 234.
Gardunio said it was a nice way to kick off the season, with a field of smaller schools to play against.
Junior Avery Duquette shot an 86, which Gardunio said was a “solid effort.”
“Every season we struggle a bit on the greens,” Gardunio said. “It’s just something that we start slow on but improve as the season goes on.”
Junior Vicent Mazzeo carded an 89.
“He got off to a slow start and hasn’t had many varsity reps,” Gardunio said. “His front nine score and his back nine were like night and day.”
Sophomore Henry Sisneros knocked in a 91.
“Henry’s work ethic through the summer brought him to where he needed to be to play varsity,” Gardunio said. “He put up a great score for a sophomore on his first varsity tournament.”
The boys will hit the links again Monday at Aspen, Wednesday in Colorado Springs and Friday at Buena Vista.