Navigating lots of trees and fast greens, the Salida High School boys’ golf team placed fifth at the Alamosa Invitational Friday among 14 teams.
The Varsity 1 team competed in Alamosa; the Varsity 2 team had competed the day before at Cañon City.
The tournament in Cañon City was more like a glorified practice, coach Phil Gardunio said, as two players did not submit scores. It was a big tournament, with 85 participants. Junior Ethan Fast placed 56th with a score of 97, and senior Karl Brown placed 76th with 112.
Gardunio estimated that senior Ryley Campbell scored 105 and sophomore Ben Hillegas 107. For all four boys, it was their first high school varsity tournament.
Gardunio said he was especially impressed by Hillegas’ performance. “He’s been shooting high numbers at home, but he came over here at this tournament to give us that low score.”
At Alamosa, the wind was down and there were favorable conditions, albeit a tricky, tight course. “The students really had to manage their round,” Gardunio said. “A lot of precision golf had to be played on this course.”
“We kind of felt like we could have done better, but they played well,” Gardunio said. “I’m proud of them.”
Junior Avery Duquette carded 81 to place seventh, and junior Vinny Mazzeo placed 21st with a score of 92. Sophomore Henry Sisneros scored 97, landing him at 28th, freshman Scout Presley hit 99 for 36th, and junior Sam Jones was at 109 for 47th. There were 64 golfers.
“Our kids are driving really good,” Gardunio said. “Off the T-box they are performing a lot better.” The team could still improve on the greens, however, he said. “Our putting, I think, has gotten better but our chipping still needs work.”