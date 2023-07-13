Salida mountain bikers run technical course at Nationals

The Salida Racing high school mountain biking team has been hard at work this summer, coach Rob Kelley said, resulting in three athletes traveling to Pennsylvania for the Cross Country Mountain Bike Nationals July 5-9: Hayden Bevington, rising senior, Amato Halenda, rising junior, and Emery Kelley, rising freshman.
“It was a pretty techy course with some steep climbs and slick spots,” coach Kelley said. The starting line staging is based on points, putting all three Salidans in bad positions gridwise, he said, but they all overcame it.
Emery Kelley, competing in girls 13-14, was nervous in her first big race, he said, and started in the second to last row, 38th of 42. She had a great start, avoided a crash and passed a couple of rows immediately, Rob Kelley said. Emery settled into the top 20 during the first big climb and after her first lap was just outside the top 15. She passed racers of both genders on the second lap to place 13th with a time of 51 minutes, 20 seconds.
This year the national championships were at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania. Kelley said Bear Creek is known for being a tough old-school mountain bike course featuring technical rock gardens, switchbacks and, for this race, hundreds of screaming spectators lining the course.
“I really enjoyed the course this year,” Bevington said. She described it as having some steep uphills and a fun technical downhill. Bevington started 44th of 62 girls in her division, girls 17-18.
“After a not-so-great start I settled in around the middle of my first lap and just started passing as many girls as I could to gain some places.”
Bevington said she had some smooth runs on the downhill and with the advantage of coming from a higher altitude, her legs and lungs felt great going uphill. She finished 23rd with a time of 1:27:43.
The boys 15-16 division had hundreds of racers, so a qualifier race was held the day before the final, with the top 50 advancing. Halenda had a great start, coach Kelley said, and settled into the top 25, but on an unfortunate mechanical he disqualified out of the race. Halenda will have another shot at it with downhill nationals in Rock Creek, North Carolina, this weekend.