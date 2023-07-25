Devon Yanko of Howard took first place for women in the Life Time Silver Rush 50 Run July 8 in Leadville with a time of 7 hours, 55 minutes, 10 seconds.
The 50-mile run was held in conjunction with the Silver Rush 50 MTB, with the races taking place on back-to-back days. Those two races, plus 15-mile versions of each, attracted nearly 1,600 runners and cyclists ages 16-74, representing 43 states and 10 countries.
Presented by La Sportiva and Stages Cycling, the races are part of the Leadville Race Series, which is in its 40th year of racing in Cloud City. Participants climbed more than 7,500 feet and reached 12,000 feet on four occasions.
Yanko has been running ultramarathons for the last 17 years. “I like to push myself,” she said. “I just really enjoy running.”
Yanko grew up in Seattle, Washington, and started running in her early 20s after finishing her studies in library and information science at the University of Pittsburgh. She ran three marathons in her first year of running and switched to ultras immediately, she said.
The most difficult part of this ultra for her, she said, was the fact she had just recovered from COVID and thus wasn’t feeling great.
The shortest common ultras are usually 50 kilometers, Yanko said. This race ran on double-track and was mostly uphill or downhill.
“I was running in second place most of the day. When I left the mile 32 aid station I was told I was eight minutes behind her,” she said.
Yanko estimated she passed into first place around the 43rd or 44th mile.
While she hadn’t run this track before, Yanko had won a previous race in Leadville. Her objective with this race, she said, was to gain an invite to the Leadville Trail 100 run on Aug. 19.
“This was the 15th year of the Life Time Silver Rush 50 Run presented by La Sportiva – and it may have been the most spectacular year yet,” race director Tamira Jenlink said.
“Congrats to all of our amazing athletes who committed, didn’t quit and absolutely dug deep. In fact, this year we saw one of the highest finisher rates to-date.”