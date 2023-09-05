Rye’s golf invitational Friday provided the Salida High School boys’ golf team a chance to see where they fit, coach Darryl Wilson said, and Salida landed sixth as a team with a score of 264.
The course was a little different from what the team was used to, with more hills and slower greens, Wilson said.
There were about 16-20 teams, some from 4A and 5A schools, as well as some smaller schools. “These invitationals where there’s 5A, 2A schools, they see where they fit in the whole scheme of things,” he said.
Junior Ethan Fast had to step up at the last minute to fill in for junior Avery Duquette, who wasn’t able to play. Fast placed 18th with a score of 87.
Junior Vinny Mazzeo played pretty much his usual game, Wilson said, scoring an 88 to place behind Fast at 19th.
Freshman Scout Presley started off rough but got it under control, Wilson said, with an important insight. “He realized that with the coach there he wasn’t doing as well, so he asked the coach, me, to leave, and I did and he started doing better.” Presley carded 89 to place 22nd.
Sophomore Henry Sisneros had a little trouble but maintained his composure and was hitting the tee ball really well, Wilson said. Sisneros carded a 98 and placed 48th.
The next tournament is the Spartans’ home tournament Thursday, where all 20 Salida players will be on the course.