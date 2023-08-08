Colorado is widely regarded as a great state to live in, develop your career, and have a fulfilling life. One interesting career path for Coloradans who are nursing professionals is to pursue a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree, training to practice at the highest level of the profession. DNPs are highly educated in Nursing and provide comprehensive care to patients.
One specialty in the DNP program is Family Nursing. An example is the DNP Family Nurse Practitioner programs open to Colorado residents. We look at important aspects of the program to help you make an informed decision.
What Does a DNP Family Nurse Do?
With a qualification as a Doctor of Nursing Practice, you have all the knowledge and skills to deliver care to patients holistically. It’s not just about caring for patients during critical times, but also taking care of managing chronic conditions, promoting health, and helping prevent diseases. You perform examinations, diagnosis, and evaluate the patient’s status to identify potential risks. DNPs educate families on lifestyle choices and empower individuals to take active roles when it comes to their health.
Potential Roles for a Doctor of Nursing Practice - Family Nurse
Many opportunities exist for nurses who choose this career path to the DNP degree level, especially in Colorado. The state has both metropolitan and rural areas where anyone trained in nursing can develop a successful career. Some of the opportunities include:
Healthcare Executive
This is a management role as a family nurse. You would be responsible for managing teams. This role may also have you dealing with the operation of a department of a healthcare facility. It may involve organizing teams, coordinating tasks, and ensuring proper patient care delivery.
Advanced Practice Nurse
In this role, you work in a healthcare setting as a senior nurse dealing with advanced cases in a team of other healthcare professionals. Like any Family Nurse role, you deal with patients of all age groups and their families.
Clinical Researcher
A DNP nursing professional can, of course, get into research. This can mean helping to find cures or investigating the effect of current healthcare procedures.
How to Get to the Level of a DNP Degree
Here, we look at the necessary steps to obtain a DNP degree qualification. Ideally, you’d enroll in a four-year BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) program. This will allow you to become an entry-level nurse and work with patients in a healthcare setting. This is after you pass the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) and obtain your Registered Nurse (RN) License. As a registered nurse, you are qualified to work professionally, and you have several options available to you.
After a few years of work experience, you may enroll in a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program, then follow on with a DNP degree, or you could join a DNP program directly without the MSN. There are DNP programs that allow this route.
FNP vs. DNP
Some people wonder what’s the difference between becoming a Practitioner and a Doctor when it comes to Family Nursing. They are, in fact, different degrees. A FNP is a masters-level degree and a DNP is a doctoral degree. Let’s check some differences:
Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP)
This career path allows you to work in management and leadership roles. The focus is diagnosis, treatment, and managing chronic conditions. In other words, it’s a hands-on career where you take care of the more practical aspects of nursing.
Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)
Becoming a doctor means you can focus on the scientific and business aspects of nursing. For instance, you get the necessary skills to examine trends, implement policies, and more. You can, of course, work on patient-care roles as well.
Online Opportunities
Even though institutions offer online components, it may be difficult for those working full-time and have other commitments to find the time to take up such study programs.
The good news is that candidates can explore online DNP Family Nursing Practice (FNP) programs to find a suitable one. Several institutions across the USA offer DNP Family Nurse programs that are open to Colorado residents.
One such institution is Baylor University. In this case, the main coursework is online. Also, 90% of placement sites provided are within 125 miles of candidates’ locations.
Exciting Times to Become a Family Nurse
If you decide to follow this career path, you’ll be rewarded with good remuneration and the opportunity to work at the highest level in healthcare as a nurse.
It might be daunting at first, but the effort pays off in the end. Remember to consider fees, commuting, and lodging expenses and how much of the program is online when researching which programs to choose.
