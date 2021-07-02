Dear Editor:
I am a Vietnam veteran; I was drafted into the Army but joined the Marine Corps. This probably saved my life – who knows.
The veterans challenge is to all veterans of Chaffee County who joined in the last 50 or so years. You have no idea what you are missing. Our members range from WWII, a Pearl Harbor survivor of 100 years plus; a few Korean War vets, some Vietnam vets and some non-conflict members.
Almost all were drafted compared to you who volunteered. So with the greatest of respect I challenge you to join the American Legion, VFW or Marine Corps League.
Your camaraderie is welcomed, and at $40-some a year is just barely over 10 cents a day; that’s less than one beer a week.
The benefits in these organizations are also good, along with knowing the people in them. So this is the challenge to you.
American Legion meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Legion building on Ninth and H streets. We have a potluck dinner at 5 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6 p.m.
If you have an honorable DD214, you are eligible.
VFW meets at the home of Glen Mallory at 6 p.m. for pizza, 6:30 p.m. meeting on the third Thursday of the month. You must have served in a war zone and have an honorable DD214.
The Marine Corps League meets at the Elks Lodge No. 808 in Salida at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the upstairs meeting room. You must have an honorable DD214 and be a Marine.
This challenge is to you as we would appreciate your input into our organizations along with the respect you deserve. We are all here on our own merit.
You can contact me, Dana Nachtrieb, at 719-207-4399 or for further information on the VFW and Marine Corps League. Call Joe Beakey for the American Legion at 719-539-4971.
Dana Nachtrieb
Salida