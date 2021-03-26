Dear Editor:
In response to Bret M. Collyer, Salida, and Dana Nachtrieb of Nathrop letters to the editor March 12.
Your distorted sense of reality is so far off the charts, I would need the Mars Perseverance rover to try and look for it.
Remember the “last guy” in the White House with over 30,000 lies?
And now the free press you are using to state your views are “the enemy of the people.”
Any government that will not take care of its own people is not “freedom.”
It should work for all of us, not like the “last guy’s” mob family used it.
Enough said.
James E. Mueller,
Salida