Mountain Mail Editor MJB recently stated that the Consumer Product Safety Commission had announced a possible ban on gas cooking stoves. This is not factual. It was one person, not the entire commission, who said, “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”
Is that so unreasonable? I suspect many parents of asthmatic children are grateful to know that gas stoves can be a health hazard. (Full disclosure: My husband died from an asthma attack at age 43. It is not a trivial matter.) But no, the Biden administration has not expressed any intent to ban gas stoves.
While the Cry Wolf crowd at Fox News seeks to generate outrage with faux news about government overreach, our country is faced with some very real and serious threats.
Every year Congress approves a budget for the next fiscal year. No one gets exactly what they want, but once upon a time most members of Congress behaved like grown-ups and accepted the results of the legislative process.
Now, however, a significant number (all Republicans) think it is perfectly OK to force the United States to renege on debt payment obligations to cover spending already approved by Congress. They are willing to trigger a global financial crisis by refusing to raise the debt ceiling rather than make their case for future budget cuts (e.g., to Social Security and Medicare) more honestly.
It’s so easy to howl about “government overreach” even when it’s imagined. Yes, we should be concerned about gas stoves. But right now we should be far more concerned about the U.S. defaulting on its debt obligations and what that would mean for each and every American.