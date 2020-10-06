Dear Editor:
Chaffee County Commissioner candidate Hannah Hannah made the Oct. 2 front page of The Mountain Mail, about two tax liens against her and her ex-husband. It also says they are paying off the debt to the IRS.
Hanna takes the bull by the horns.
She is more than qualified to be a team member running for Chaffee County Commissioner.
A famous quote from John Wayne: “Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.”
Drew Nelson saddled up to be your City of Salida administrator and was voted in. I will vote for Hannah Hannah to be your next Chaffee County Commissioner.
Jennifer Earp-Adamson
Salida