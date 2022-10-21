Does County Clerk Lori Mitchell protect your vote? She certainly protects herself.
At the Oct. 8 League of Women Voters (LWV) meeting, Clerk Mitchell finally appeared to face the public, but not alone. Also in attendance were three clerk’s office employees, including Chief Deputy Clerk Kit Kuester. LWV Candi-dating rotates candidates through tables of voters, now seeded with clerk’s office employees.
Did Mitchell’s paid employees attend to show support or thwart the Candi-dating process? One observer heard a county employee adamantly defending Mitchell to voters. Why would two-term incumbent Lori Mitchell need partisan backup from her staff?
Meanwhile, I’m still waiting for an explanation of the missing 2020 election surveillance video.
Clerk Mitchell only once went on record about the video in the July 23, 2021, Mountain Mail:
When asked how the video system worked, however, Mitchell said, “Maybe it was a technical breakdown; I don’t know – I don’t have an answer to that.”
Does this inspire your confidence?
Lori Mitchell knows she is vulnerable to widely respected candidate Elaine Allemang.
The strategy? Take full advantage of Elaine Allemang’s status as a write-in candidate. Mitchell is avoiding the local public, dodging questions and hoping that the inherent difficulty of a write-in candidacy will cause Elaine Allemang to fall short.
Restore credibility to the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office. Please write in Elaine Allemang as your choice for Chaffee County clerk.