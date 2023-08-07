Dear Editor:
Like many of you, my little garden reveled in the rains this spring. The plants reached new heights with delphinium climbing to 6 feet. I have my coffee every morning in the garden, and I have marveled at the display after 20 years in our usually arid climate.
Yet there was a commensurate growth of pests – specifically grasshoppers. My joy of admiring the contrasting textures of leaves situated next to each other was marred by the many holes chewed away.
At first I went to war. I shook plants, sending the critters leaping about. I even resorted to pesticides I don’t usually favor. Did you know that flour sprinkled on plants gums up grasshoppers’ mouths to prevent them from eating? Who knew?
One day as one of the little prehistoric creatures sat sunning on the warm stucco wall, I smashed it with my slipper. What was left on the wall was a black ghost with giant eyes staring at me. I unexpectedly burst into tears. You murderer! Returning to my chair, I thought, “Mother Nature knows better than you do, Sue. Your garden is not Versailles … bugs eat plants … birds eat bugs … and on up the food chain.” I surrendered.
Now sitting and surveying the garden with my coffee I see leaves dancing as the beasties leapfrog about. They used to hop away if I even walked up and cast a shadow. Now if I shake a plant, they spring to the wall and patiently wait until I move away again. The other day there was a family of five hanging on and simply watching me.
The day before yesterday, one hopped onto the table next to my cup and stared at me. I bent over looking him straight in the eye and said, “You rascal!” I swear he replied, “Thank you!”
Sue Mills,
Salida