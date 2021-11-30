Dear Editor:
This is a cautionary tale. Especially if you are diabetic like me, I hope you take this story to heart. It all started for me as a small callus on the bottom of my left foot. It didn’t bother me and I thought it was harmless. A few months later my left sock let me know something wasn’t right down there and might require a bit more attention.
I saw Dr. Burkley at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for his medical opinion. He said it looked very infected and he wanted an MRI. The MRI revealed indeed an infection had set in and surgery would be required. The surgery was done by Dr. Wentz, who I begged to do all he could to save my foot. After surgery he thought all the infected areas had been removed, along with a couple toes, but my foot was saved. I was so thankful, even if a couple piggies went to market.
That night, around 3 a.m. I was aroused and told I had to be transferred immediately to Colorado Springs Memorial Hospital. Apparently further examination revealed the infection was much worse than what they initially thought and I needed to see a specialist.
Upon arrival at Memorial Hospital, I was told I would die from the infection if I didn’t allow them to amputate my leg immediately. The only other option that could save my leg and life was fairy dust – which they were out of.
It all happened so fast, and when I woke up my carbon footprint had been reduced by half. (It’s just a play on words. I know it doesn’t make sense.)
Post-surgery I’ve experienced all of the three classic stages, first denial, second anger and now finally acceptance. I’m in rehab and doing well but not without help. I want to thank everyone who attended to me at Memorial Hospital. They did what they had to do and saved my life. To just say thank you seems such an inadequate expression at times like this.
My experience at HRRMC was outstanding as well. The professional care I was given by all the doctors, nurses and aides was incredible. And, I have to give a special shout-out to the chef or chefs at HRRMC. This ain’t your typical institutional food. The menu is impressive, and all I can say is the food was delicious. I looked forward to every meal, and it helped put my difficulties on pause for awhile.
It’s going to be a long recovery. I’m now in long-term rehab and in time I will be fitted with a prosthetic leg that I am assured will allow me to get around almost as well as before surgery.
So, who would have thought a simple little callus had such big plans to do so much bodily harm. Well, I learned the hard way; don’t let the agony of defeat happen to you.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard