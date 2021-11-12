Dear Editor:
Thank you, thank you, thank you. To all who attended, donated to, volunteered for or supported the Elks Annual Charity Ball on Nov. 7, thank you. This annual event helps fund Salida Elks Lodge charitable activities, more specifically our yearly Christmas Basket food and toy program for members of the community.
COVID has been a real challenge this year and last (we weren’t able to hold the ball in 2020 due to COVID restrictions). However, this year we rebounded and had a very successful event.
Thank you to Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns for the excellent entertainment. Also, the following folks went above and beyond with their volunteer work, donations and support:
Lana and Roger Gaalaas, Sabrina Palko, Jimmy and Linda DeLuca, Joe Hubner, Paco Giron, Deserae and DeeAnn Troutman, India Grammatica, Dwight Tubbs, Josh Jacobsen, Jeannie Pugh, Brandi Pugh, John Sanchez, Emma Wilkins, and Brenda Beach.
A special thanks goes to this year’s Queen of Charity, LaRae Bradbury. Thank you, LaRae, for all the hard work you do.
We humbly ask you to support our annual Christmas Basket program, which helps feed and provide Christmas gifts for deserving members of our local community. This popular program has been available and supported by local businesses and individuals for many, many years but will be in greater demand this year for numerous reasons.
If you can help, feel free to reach out to me directly at parthur@pattiarthur.com. Or, you can call the lodge at 719-539-6976.
Again, thank you everyone for your wonderful and generous contributions.
Patti Arthur,
Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 leading knight