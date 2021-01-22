Dear Editor:
Instead of addressing mask effectiveness, mask induced hypoxia, and the effect on health from breathing through contaminated masks, Frank Waxman declared me a ‘danger’ to the community for merely raising such concerns, and any supporting studies were dismissed without even a footnote regarding their merit.
Civil discourse is impossible when the first reaction to someone with whom you disagree is to disparage their character.
I’ll say it again: it’s a childish game, but a dangerous one when immature adults play, as evidenced by Waxman’s call for ‘reasonable limits’ on free speech of those he condescendingly referred to as ‘dangerous’, or ‘science illiterates.’ Since when is silencing dissent ever a good idea in a free society?
Waxman missed an opportunity to have an intelligent debate, choosing instead to engage in fear mongering, character assassination and the latest gossip from the cancel culture; there’s good reason why Waxman discouraged readers from looking any farther than The Mountain Mail for ‘evidence.’
Walk with me as we examine the scientific data from states that mandate masks and those that do not.
Does the data support Frank’s statement, “Wearing an effective properly fitted mask mitigates the spread of COVID-19?”
Apparently the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair, Hilda Solis, didn’t get his memo. On Jan. 5 she reported “COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Los Angeles County, which has now reached more than 800,000 cases. It took 10 months to hit 400,000 cases, but we have reached another 400,000 within the last month alone.”
That cry for help came from California, the state with the most draconian mask mandates, and where hospitalizations (per million) in 2020 are nearly twice those reported in the non-mask mandated states of Florida and Texas.
In fact, if COVID-19 hospitalizations from Florida and Texas are combined, California is still the winner!
Why is the spread of COVID-19 worse in most mask-mandated states than non-mask mandated states? Shouldn’t the reverse be true if masks are effective?
Scientists estimate the human body contains 380 trillion viruses. Yes, that’s trillion with a “T.”
Not only do these microscopic invaders pass through cloth like mosquitoes through a chain link fence, some become trapped in the fabric along with bacteria and germs that our body sheds from deep inside our lungs each time we exhale.
Worn for long periods, masks become a veritable petri dish of contamination.
Could California not only be evidence that masks are ineffective, but that they contribute to the spread and severity of COVID-19, just as those ‘dangerous’ scientific studies and medical professionals predicted?
Perhaps hypoxia and rebreathing viruses trapped in contaminated masks isn’t so healthy after all.
The science favors those states focused on protecting the vulnerable while simultaneously protecting the freedom of the dreaded ‘science illiterates’ to decide for themselves whether or not to wear masks.
The real danger lies in following the advice of those who prefer to silence their critics rather than examine the data.
Kathy Smith
Salida