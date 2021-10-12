Dear Editor:
Why is Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees?
We hear daily from the hierarchy of federal, state and local governments, medical establishment and mainstream press: Safe. Effective. Only idiots do not take the shot. Months ago contrary data was hard to find. Despite best efforts to tell a one-sided story, the other side leaked out.
Analyze the oft-heard sentence: “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”
Until recently, COVID shots were not considered vaccinations by CDC:
“Vaccination (pre-2015): injection of a killed or weakened infectious organism in order to prevent the disease.”
“Vaccination (2015-2021): Act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.”
“Vaccination (September 2021): Act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.”
Why did CDC redefine “vaccination”? Because COVID shots were nothing like traditional vaccines. They are gene therapy. How many would refuse the cattle call “come get your COVID gene therapy”? How many avoid genetically modified organism (GMO) foods but lined up for a genetically modified cocktail containing disputed ingredients? Vaccines no longer “prevent” disease, just “produce protection.”
Safe? CDC data for U.S. persons receiving COVID vaccination: vaers.hhs.gov/data.html, December 2020 to present:
Adverse reactions: 559,462
Permanent disabilities: 7,863
Deaths: 6,756
If the goal is an informed decision, why are vaccine deaths not on the front page?
In addition, people are not considered vaccinated until two weeks post-shot. How many vaccine deaths were incorrectly categorized as COVID deaths?
Effective? Early communiques promised the moon. Where are we now? According to Colorado data (covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-breakthrough) vaccinated persons are: 3.5 times less likely to be a COVID case; 4.7 times less likely to be hospitalized; 5.8 times less likely to die.
This is a far cry from initial comprehensive safety promises of vaccine protection from drug companies, who still bear zero liability for sickness/death from the shot.
Why is the HRRMC mandate an overreach? There is no exception for those who contracted COVID, recovered and have natural immunity. Forcing an additional shot, considering the risk, is unconscionable.
Government is no longer in the “governing business.” It is in “control the outcome of public opinion by limiting their access to information” business. This happened with a moratorium on troubling information surrounding the 2020 election, both nationally and in Chaffee County. It also happened with COVID information. Government, media, medical establishment-complex decided we must be vaccinated and set about propagandizing the upside while hiding the downside. Thanks, nanny state.
MJB’s hopes for herd immunity are unattainable when the vaccinated can both contract and spread COVID. CDC: “Fully vaccinated individuals who are exposed to a positive COVID case should get tested on day 3-5 following exposure and wear a mask.”
HRRMC supposedly wants a conversation about vaccine mandates with their employees. If the goal is an equitable solution, I suggest public dialogue. Life-and-death issues deserve a full hearing, not one-sided mandates invoking governmental and institutional power. People deserve to be heard.
Vince Phillips,
Salida