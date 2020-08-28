Dear Editor:
Kimi Uno presented to Council a Community Equity Coalition petition decrying “inequalities and racism that exist in the community.”
The news story gave a single example, in which someone placed a cardboard sign with nasty comments over the Black Lives Matter sign in her window. This act was inexcusable.
But what about the other widely publicized incident, which involved someone throwing paint on an F Street barrier painted in support of Black Lives Matter? A June 27 City of Salida Press Release stated “Although controversial, this painting-and its destruction-serve as an important reminder to make equity and free speech a priority and to channel this movement, during highly charged times, to drive real action and long-overdue change. It is discouraging that this attack on our community occurred when we are trying to make Salida a safe community for all. We must redouble our efforts to dismantle systemic racism and bigotry, and stay united as Salidans.”
A June 30 Mountain Mail article reiterated this statement. Upon reading, I concluded there must be bands of bigots roving the countryside for the sole purpose of oppressing others by defacing their art. If true, this would be terrible.
But what is the rest of the story? Turns out the barrier artwork contained a cartoonish depiction of a person of color. According to heated facebook posts on Salida Bitch&Moan and Salida Swap, other pro-BLM individuals objected to this representation, and one decided to throw white paint on it. In other words, this event was a dispute between two different groups of pro-BLM activists, who disagreed whether this particular image was appropriate. This might explain why the replacement image painted by the artist had “censored” scrawled across it, not “vandalized.”
I requested a story correction from the Mountain Mail, to no avail. In their defense, the story as written may be incomplete/misleading, but there were no untrue statements.
This incident, never reported to the police, always seemed like an odd subject for a city press release.
Perhaps this falls into the category of never let a crisis go to waste. Instead convert it to disinformation. Then use it as propaganda to defame the innocent and shield the guilty.
In any case, I applaud Kimi Uno for her efforts.
I just hope that when the Salida City Council provides the requested examples of “inequalities and racism,” they self-report their own role in the discrimination complaints filed against them by former Finance Director Jodi McClurkin and former Deputy City Clerk Lynda Travis. These ladies were treated shamefully, and deserve to be heard.
New news. Despite the expenditure of hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, the judge recently denied the City of Salida Motion to Dismiss one of the three discrimination claims filed by Jodi McClurkin, which will soon proceed to court.
It takes a special kind of arrogance for Salida to issue a press release lecturing the rest of us, while taking absolutely no responsibility for their own discriminatory actions. This hypocrisy should surprise no one.
Vince Phillips
Salida