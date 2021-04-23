Dear Editor:
It’s called “cognitive dissonance;” author Carol Tavris describes cognitive dissonance as what we feel when we are convinced a belief is true, (Trump says “COVID is Democrats’ new hoax,” for example) even when scientists provide evidence that the belief isn’t true. Cognitive dissonance is uncomfortable and some mistakes can be hard to digest. So, sometimes we stick to our guns rather than face reality. This is when rationalization kicks in, causing us to seek out false evidence to prove what we believe and deny truth.
Apologizing for being wrong feels unpleasant. In fact, research has shown that people who refused to apologize after a mistake, felt more in control and powerful than those who admitted they made a mistake.
Donald Trump is the archetype of someone who can not accept being wrong and never apologizes. Clearly he believes apologizing gives power to his advisories.
His psychological makeup makes it impossible for him to admit he is ever wrong. Such people have such a fragile ego, such low self-esteem that admitting that they were wrong is literally psychologically shattering. So, they distort their perception of reality by changing the facts in their mind, so they are no longer wrong or culpable.
Another example are people who believe in QAnon and Marjorie Green conspiracy theories. These people are likely to believe the wild fires that raged in the west this past year can be blamed on secret Jewish space lasers or Trump’s belief that a “deep state” body of people are secretly conspiring to manipulate government policy.
In other words, if there are no immediate explanations, there must be a conspiracy suppressing the truth.
They become so invested in these explanations that when more rational answers are suggested or science discovers a more reasonable explanation, they simply can’t let go and double down.
They’re too committed to the time they’ve already invested to admit they are wrong; despite the fact that they have been proven wrong, time and time again.
Although Trump never endorsed QAnon, he repeatedly refused to condemn their conspiracy theories and his legacy will record his commitment to promote radical, dangerous and absurd conspiratorial fictions.
How we respond to such people is up to us. For what its worth, It helps to remember that traits like honesty and humility and the ability to adjust our thinking based on evidence makes us more human.
Everyone is wrong sometime, but we must guard against coping with cognitive dissonance by justifying and clinging to our mistaken, misguided beliefs. Refusing to admit you are wrong reveals low self-confidence. Standing fast actually shows people your weakness of character rather than strength.
In conclusion, the “virus is a hoax” population has the same sort of mindset as conspiracy theorists. But, no need to apologize, a T-shirt philosopher said it best “wearing a mask is not a political statement it’s an IQ Test.” Don’t stand fast, wear a mask. (I said that).
Tinker Paul Silver
Howard