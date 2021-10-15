Dear Editor:
By now, if you’ve been reading recent letters to the editor, you have learned a lot about Mandy Paschall from a number of locals who have worked with her on various school district committees. Those letters have highly recommended Mandy as a candidate for school board based on her dedication, hard work and objectivity.
I have a different perspective – that of neighbor and friend. But from that perspective, I can also speak to the qualities Mandy would bring to the job of school board member. She is a truly outstanding parent to three girls enrolled in Salida schools. I have witnessed first-hand her dedication not only to her own children but also to the children of friends and neighbors.
Mandy works hard at giving her girls a breadth of experiences and is open to those who can expand their world even further. And in our casual, neighborly conversations, she has always struck me as someone who is willing to listen to others and who is curious about differing opinions.
All of those qualities are essential to anyone wishing to serve the public as an elected official, so I have no hesitation in recommending that you vote for Mandy Paschall for school board in the upcoming election.
Jane Templeton,
Salida