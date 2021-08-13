Dear Editor:
Whenever I speak with people about the possibility of Hard Rock Paving & Redi-Mix expanding their open pit mine at the base of our town, conversation always turns to the Solstice Trail.
This is understandable. The trail is beautiful. It was built with $50,000 by Salida Mountain Trails and they did an excellent job. They met with the Bureau of Land Management and Hard Rock to decide where the trail should be located. Now, not even two years after the trail opened, Hard Rock wants to destroy it to have more mine aggregate to sell.
One of the options given in the BLM’s proposal is to relocate the trail south of the existing trail. That may seem like a logical compromise. However, the slice of land the trail would be moved to is a tiny sliver between a busy county road and the new open pit. There would only be room for one trail.
This is about more than the Solstice Trail. This is truly about being able to create the community and environment we want to live and play in. If we mine the corridor of land that most directly connects town with Methodist Mountain trails, we destroy the possibility of what that land could become.
Currently, the county road in question hosts a myriad of visitors. We have heavy trucks, bikers, hikers, high school cross-country runners (these are the trails closest to the high school), pedestrians (kids walking to school and people walking to work) and cars. All using the same small two-lane road. The turn off U.S. 50 already has a hard time accommodating the long trucks necessary for a mining operation.
Solstice was designed as a downhill trail. It is highly trafficked. Currently, there isn’t an uphill path. This land can offer alternate modes of getting to town and getting up into the hills to exercise. Why would we give this land away when we could create a safe corridor of trails for people to get off the road and into the trees? Once the land is mined, we will never get it back.
Furthermore, the BLM stated, “because the trail was designed and constructed using partner grant funding, a complete rebuild may give an unfavorable impression to future grant requests.”
The Ary Corporation that owns Hard Rock owns multiple aggregate mines and has current lawsuits in many counties in Colorado. Hard Rock’s proposal would last for 30 years at best. Then, more land will have to be destroyed and a bigger eyesore will be created.
So many reasons exist to speak against the proposal to expand Hard Rock’s open pit mine. Let’s not be shortsighted with our decisions and make thoughtful choices that protect our citizens, our visitors, our wildlife, our air and our beautiful town.
Comments are only accepted until Aug. 14. Send your letters to Bureau of Land Management, 3028 E. Main St., Cañon City, CO 81212. For more information visit www.nominingonmethodist.org.
Summer Ritchie,
Salida