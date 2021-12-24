Dear Editor:
Tell me, Mr. Waxman, Ph.D., in all of your wisdom and experience, why is natural immunity no longer a valid scientific fact? The “follow the science” crowd seems to ignore the science when true science would diminish their perceived power.
Perhaps the problem with natural immunity is that it is free and nobody can profit from it. For decades, the left has been of the opinion “Big Pharma is greedy and not to be trusted.” Now, these same windbags are lecturing us to sit down, shut up and do whatever Big Pharma and Dr. Fauci say. So far, the Omicron variant has been shown to be “somewhat less than a cold” according to the South African doctor with higher educational credentials than you.
Intimidation, division and demagoguery have always been used by tyrants to control the masses, and it is being used now. If true cooperation of all Americans is desired, immediately halting censorship and coercive practices that seek to limit free speech and debate would help. Ask yourself why the “experts” are not trusted, especially by people of color. What started out as “two weeks to flatten the curve” has evolved into something far more ominous, dystopian and yes, evil.
As to your academic pedigree, when it comes to education, the “law of diminishing returns” very much applies. Dr. Fauci has been wrong or dishonest about almost everything from the very beginning. But I digress. To quote Waxman, “Mr. Phillips believes it’s OK for you to be exposed to a deadly disease because of some imaginary right of employees to ‘freedom.’”
It seems so far the judicial branch of our government seems to agree with Mr. Phillips. Let this fact sink in real good, Mr. Waxman: Freedom matters and the freedoms of myself, my family, my friends and neighbors and this country as a whole are non-negotiable under any circumstance. They will not be ceded to you, Biden, Dr. Fauci, our government, big tech, medical, environmental or any enemy foreign or domestic. The more we are pushed, the harder we will resist.
Obviously, condescension, divisive, punitive and coercive measures are counterproductive. Maybe Biden, Fauci and people as smart as you should stop suppressing other voices and actually participate in and win the debate over these issues. Your “side” has always promoted diversity; now diversity of thought and opinion is to be outlawed? This is tyranny and not even a good try on your part.
If you, Dr. Fauci and even Mr. Kayser from Howard would like to regain some credibility and respect with those you smugly look down upon, please raise your voice in opposition to Biden’s dangerous, COVID-perpetuating open border policies. Aside from the COVID concerns, the human trafficking, drug smuggling and cartel-enriching policies are extremely damaging to our country.
It seems you have partaken of the “globalist Kool-Aid” prescribed by Dr. Soros. If the subsequent and very apparent results of these misguided policies cannot cure you, all hope may be lost.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida