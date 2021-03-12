Dear Editor:
Here are some takeaways I gathered from an article I read in the Washington Post.
The Washington Post analyzed the public records of 125 defendants charged with taking part in the storming of the Capital on Jan. 6, and found that “nearly 60 percent of the people had money troubles, including bankruptcies, notices of eviction or foreclosure, bad debts, or unpaid taxes over the past two decades.”
“The group’s bankruptcy rate was nearly twice as high as that of the American public,” the Post also found. “A quarter of them had been sued for money owed to a creditor. And 1 in 5 of them faced losing their home.”
Many of the people who broke into the capitol only had a high school education and those that went on to college, most had dropped out. All felt discriminated against, victimized and ostracized from society.
People who come from areas in America where there is little meaningful work, smoldering anger grows caused by feelings of betrayal and entrapment.
These people are susceptible to QAnon conspiracy theories that reenforce their feeling that they are living in a dystopian nightmare and they will be denied the “American Dream” no matter what they do. They lead lives of quiet desperation, often expressed in negative and destructive ways.
They found hope when Trump promised them relief but, at the same time, he fueled their anger by blaming the Democrats for all their problems. Insults and lies stoked their rage, creating an environment where violence seemed sensible to some who felt they were acting at the behest of Trump.
Trump used scapegoating to gain followers. It is the most common tactic used by autocrats, despots and tyrants to remain in power.
Trump placed irrational blame for all the misery people are suffering at the feet of Democrats. But, if they pledged allegiance to him he promised to lead them out of their despair.
His empty promises made little change in their lives, but they still supported him because he convinced them that a “deep state” conspiracy, controlled by Democrats, was preventing him from accomplishing his goals.
There is no evidence of a “deep state” conspiracy. The reality is, both parities share the blame for the despair many Americans feel and it will require bipartisan efforts to defuse the dilemma.
To change the status quo will require new creative thinking at the state level with Federal Government support, just as the Federal Government helped during the Great Depression of the 1930s.
To understand is not to condone. Actions have consequences and rioters must face justice. However, not addressing the grotesque social inequality that has left so many feeling angry, vulnerable and afraid, will fuel ever greater levels of extremism in the future.
We must not dismiss the peaceful protestors who marched on Washington on Jan. 6th as irredeemable. Change is imperative; the alternative is unacceptable.
Tinker Paul Silver
Howard