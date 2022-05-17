Dear Editor:
This is a letter I wrote to the mayor of Salida in 2016. We even met up (I cannot remember his last name at his point, but he was quick to point out that mayors really did not have any power when it came to city or county laws or guidelines).
I find the letter interesting considering the predicament Salida now finds itself in with employee and housing shortages. Mr. Osborne (referenced in the letter) even mentioned that my family and I should just sell our house and go live somewhere more affordable if we couldn’t afford to live here.
“My husband Steve Johnson and I have lived in Salida in our home on (address omitted) L Street for over 10 years. I am the director of the Children’s Center at Monarch Ski Area and teach swimming at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs. Steve retired from the D.O.C. three years ago.
“Steve has had cancer three times. The financial toll on our family has been difficult to say the least.
“Two years ago, we remodeled a space above our garage into an efficiency apartment. I use it as my studio but decided to rent it out, if possible, part of the time as a 6-month to 12-month rental (to locals) to generate income and help offset the mortgage. I am sure you are also aware of the extreme housing shortage in Salida. So, this would also benefit the local workforce.
“Dan Osborne (city planner) told us two years ago that we would have to pay a fee of close to $13,000 for a tap fee for an ADU to rent out our unit. I begged him to split the payment in half. To no avail. (City Administrator) Dara MacDonald informed me this past summer that the tap fee had been changed two years ago to $6,500. We have used the money we had set aside (thinking the tap fee was double that). We were never informed of this even though we had written several letters to the planning office explaining our family’s situation with cancer etc.
“We really need this rental income to offset our mortgage to live in Salida. We were totally misinformed by the city initially. Is there nothing that can be done to:
“a.) Offset the high tap fees for homeowners with existing ADU’s?
“b.) Give tax breaks or incentives to homeowners to rent out rooms or rentals to locals rather than VRBOs and Airbnbs?
“c.) Work with longtime residents with payment arrangements for tap fees?
“Where are these tap fees going?
“To whom do I appeal?
“Thank you for your consideration in this matter.”
Jan Marie Smith,
Salida