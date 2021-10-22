Dear Editor:
Jerry Raski’s letter (Oct. 12) questioned “election transparency” in Chaffee County. As was the case for his previous letters, there’s not a scintilla of evidence presented documenting any actual election fraud.
Raski didn’t mention Mesa County, where the Republican clerk was removed from election supervision while criminal investigation of her alleged nefarious activities after the 2020 election continues.
Raski’s letters reflect the national campaign by Trump questioning the 2020 presidential election. Trump had many opportunities to present evidence supporting his absurd fraud claims. No court found evidence of widespread fraud. More than 60 cases were dismissed, including by the U.S. Supreme Court to which Trump had appointed three new justices.
The facts are clear. Inasmuch as our elections are conducted independently by states, counties and municipalities, widespread fraud would require a conspiracy by tens of thousands of individuals. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud in 2020.
President Ronald Reagan referred to America as “a shining city on a hill.” His intent was to reflect his vision of America as a magnificent example for the world.
Unfounded Trump claims of fraud undermine our nation’s image. Our democratic republic was once the model of democracy for the world. How does the world perceive us now?
Even more troubling is legislation in many states to suppress voting. In some states, new laws may permit legislatures to ignore the actual vote and select electors supporting the losing candidate. And these Republican-controlled legislatures reflect extreme gerrymandering which permits Republican control even though they’re a minority of statewide vote.
Unless superseding federal legislation is enacted, you can redact the word “democratic” from our democratic republic. All civilizations eventually fall and this may be our time.
Another letter published Oct. 12 was penned by Vince Phillips, who evidently objects to Heart of the Rockies’ Regional Medical Center’s vaccination mandate. If you need to go to our hospital, I guess Phillips believes it’s OK for you to be exposed to a deadly disease because of some imaginary right of employees to “freedom.”
Phillips considers the COVID-19 vaccine to be “gene therapy.” This is utterly ridiculous.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain messenger RNA encoding the viral spike protein. Oversimplifying and without venturing too far into molecular biology, human cells don’t have enzymatic machinery necessary for incorporating viral RNA into the genome.
Phillips claims there’ve been 6,756 deaths from COVID-19 vaccine. This figure reflects every death reported through CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, including those who died from any cause after vaccination. Vaccination does not cause traffic accident fatalities.
In fact, there’ve been only three deaths directly attributed to COVID-19 vaccination. Those were due to blood clots from the J&J vaccine. That is of 489,300,000 vaccine doses administered in the USA.
Our Constitution’s First Amendment guarantees free speech. However, there’re some limitations. An obvious example is shouting “fire” in a crowded theater as that may cause injury or death. Well, vaccine misinformation may prompt some to eschew vaccination, thereby causing their death.
Frank Waxman
Salida