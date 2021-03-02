Dear Editor:
Nestlé Waters North America is being purchased by a partnership of two private equity firms. The best way to understand the nature of a private equity firm is to look at the businesses in its portfolio.
One Rock Capital Partners, bankrolled by Mitsubishi, is heavily invested in fossil fuel support businesses – energy distribution, plastics, and fracking services.
One Rock is very familiar with the extraction of fossil fuels, but not with the extraction of water in drought-plagued communities and fragile ecosystems.
Metropoulos & Co., owned and operated by a billionaire and his sons, is best known for salvaging timeworn food and beverage brands for profit, such as Hostess Twinkie and Pabst Blue Ribbon.
Patriarch Dean Metropoulos, is stepping in to head the waters business. He’s on record for not liking regulation.
With this deal, Mr. Metropoulos won’t have iconic brands to leverage (Ice Mountain and Pure Life who?) and he’ll be facing public fire over plastic pollution and the lack of regulation. Sounds challenging.
Private equity firms make money by rapidly increasing the value of the businesses they acquire and reselling them for a profit.
Nestlé is selling an under-performing business in a crowded market with low brand loyalty.
Metropoulos will be forced to cut costs. Will he have the interest, patience, and capital to make it a more sustainable business with electric trucks and biodegradable packaging? I wouldn’t count on it. Would you install costly energy efficient windows and insulation in a house you bought to flip? Perhaps, but you aren’t a private equity firm under tremendous investor pressure to maximize profit.
And I wouldn’t count on seeing much in the way of community investment. Even Nestlé, despite its deep pockets and desire to be loved, turned to using smoke and mirrors to make its latest offer of community investment appear more generous. I’ve done the math. It’s the same lack-luster investment dollars it made over the past 10 years, but shuffled around (shifted some from the Buena Vista and Salida school endowments over to the community foundation and to Colorado Mountain College for a trucker program).
And the community must raise matching funds this time around. If Nestlé had made truly impactful investments in Chaffee Country over the past decade there would have been a lot more Nestlé supporters in the public hearings.
Chaffee County deserves long-term investors that engage with the community and want to protect it for future generations.
Instead we face a potential string of shape-shifting owners of an extraction business that devalues the Chaffee County brand, threatens our local ecology and contributes to a global pollution crisis.
Using water this way is no longer seen as “beneficial use.” I encourage the commissioners to consider a different course and deny the permit extension before the sale closes, based on out-of-compliance reasons already raised by county staff and the public.
Things are about to get more complicated and costly. Private equity personalities are accustomed to calling all the shots and don’t accept, “No,” easily.
John McGowan
Salida