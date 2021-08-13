Dear Editor:
I respectfully but strongly disagree with MJB in his July 30 editorial entitled “‘City’s visitor message: Gas guzzlers go home?’ He criticizes Salida’s city council for creating, without public input, a climate action plan stating, “… this is another case of government officials telling folks what they need to do, or how they should live their lives.” His criticism avoids the obvious.
Earth’s climate is changing. Smoke laden air, record high temperatures, extreme drought, devastating forest fires affecting many areas, while in other locales destructive hurricanes, tornados, excessive rainfall, deadly floods and landslides are all realities resulting from climate change. These unwanted realities clearly justify a climate action plan.
Moreover, it is not “government officials” “telling folks what we need to do and how we should live.” Rather, it is these realities that are as if urgently “telling folks” that we (humans) need to change. The way we produce and consume fossil fuels (including gas guzzlers) is one obvious way we “need” to change to climate-friendly energy, electricity, solar, wind, geothermic, perhaps even nuclear. We also “need” to change the normal way we travel, make things, produce food and keep cool and warm. Broad changes such as these will, of course, be opposed by some. They are inconvenient and disruptive of our normal way of life. And, as MJB suggests, the plan itself proposed change that “punishes” those using fossil-fueled vehicles and will thus have negative impact on “sales tax revenues paid by visitors … .”
He apparently does not recognize that current effects of climate change are already exorbitantly costly and disruptive and will inevitably increase as they occur more frequently and impose greater negative impact upon our lives and general economy.
Citizens can now give input to the plan by criticizing it with prudent ways to improve it but, most importantly, by voluntarily complying with its proposals. Doing so acknowledges the existential crisis we face and expresses sincere concern for our own well-being, future generations, other biological life and our lovely but troubled home, planet Earth. Indeed, all of us (including myself, MJB and visitors in gas guzzlers) are complicit with its cause and are now or will be negatively affected by the dire realities of climate change. The action plan thankfully proposes ways we “need” and must do to mitigate rather than exacerbate this existential crisis.
Edward E. Lambert,
Salida