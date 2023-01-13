Since she claims to be a regular reader of letters to the editor, I’m pleased to be able to share some factual information with Kara Fanning regarding gas prices, since she claims that “anyone with half a brain knows the president has nothing to do with gas prices.”
Since my brain is fully functioning, let me share the following:
For 75 years preceding the previous administration, the United States was energy dependent. That means that we purchased more energy than we produced ourselves. In less than four years, that administration’s policies made us energy independent. That’s why you were paying $2.34 per gallon for gas on the day Biden took office.
Oil is a commodity just like other things we dig from the ground and things we grow. Commodity “traders” buy and sell oil, just like company stocks. The value they place on these “commodities” is based on their future expectations of their cost based on supply and demand.
During his campaign for the presidency, conducted from his basement, now President Biden promised to shut down oil producers: “No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period.” He pledged to put the country on “an irreversible” path toward “doing away with” fossil fuels.
On day one as president, Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline, sending a clear message to oil producers. Later, he blocked the Constitution natural gas line.
In the months that followed, Biden stopped all sales of leases to drill on federal lands and offshore. Then, when forced by the courts, he released some lands for oil exploration, but Biden’s administration set the costs to lease the lands so high as to be unaffordable to the oil companies.
A few months later, his House Democrats introduced legislation to stop banks from lending money or investing capital for new or expanded fossil fuel production. The legislation hasn’t passed, but it sent a clear message. Biden and his party are doing everything they can to shut down the oil industry.
Just the facts. Biden’s policies have resulted in the significantly increased price of gasoline.
P.S. Fanning favors open borders because, she says, “there is a huge worker shortage in this country.” Unfortunately, she must not know that there are over 59 million Americans, right here at home, not working, staying home and collecting welfare while the rest of us work to support our families and theirs (59 million is a number easily found at various websites).