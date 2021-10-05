Dear Editor:
Every day was a beautiful day in my neighborhood until a developer from Golden bought 19 acres of property across the Arkansas River from me and intended to build an RV park. Sounds innocent enough, but little did I know.
Turns out the land was not at the proper elevation, excavation was required, and before I knew it, there was heavy machinery making terrible noise and kicking up dust.
For the past nine months my quiet neighborhood became an ad hoc quarry. Grinders and all manner of equipment were used to crush and sort the excavated materials, some of which was sold, loaded and trucked away.
You would think that there are rules governing quarries and that you cannot just put one anywhere. I contacted the City of Salida, the EPA and Colorado State Air Quality but no one cares.
I remember in 2017 when they tried to install a gravel quarry on the Holman Ranch, which is well out in the county and by comparison has almost no adjacent neighbors.
April 13, 2017, letter of complaint to The Mountain Mail by physician Dr. Thomas E. Syzek:
“Dust from surface mining operations produces airborne pollution including crystalline silica that can cause lung cancer, silicosis, COPD, kidney and autoimmune diseases; increase susceptibility to infections like TB and increase hospitalizations for heart disease. The dust from gravel mining may also contain toxins such as heavy metals and radon, both of which cause cancer.
“Dust and toxins can travel hundreds of miles, but the proximity to existing and future Chaffee County residents makes the proposed gravel pit site an unacceptable health hazard. Fugitive particulate emissions, air pollutant emissions and visible emissions will be produced, and even if these emissions are within the allowable limits of state regulations, the potential health effects will not be eliminated.
“Based on the scientific evidence and proven health effects of pollutants produced by gravel pit mining, I consider this proposal to be entirely incompatible with what should be Chaffee County officials’ first priority – protection of public health, families, children and pregnant mothers living near this proposed pit and in nearby Poncha Springs and Salida.”
The Holman gravel pit is 7 miles from Salida. My neighborhood quarry is 400 feet from my house. Noise, dust and toxins are surrounding me and my neighbors. Come see for yourselves. Turn off U.S. 50 to CR 105 and look across the Arkansas River or travel on CR 102 to sewer plant as you cannot miss it.
If you want a profitable business, buy a piece of property on the Arkansas River near Salida, near a bunch of homes and set up shop excavating, crushing and shipping gravel and road grade without any sort of permitting necessary.
I have yet to hear a coherent explanation of what is being allowed to happen here.
Our officials keep saying they want to preserve the land and protect the environment but a quick look out my window tells a different story.
Nancy Dominick,
Salida