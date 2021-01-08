Dear Editor:
The family of Dick Dixon would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our friends, neighbors and members of the community (especially “Anonymous”) who called, visited, e-mailed, and who sent cards, flowers, meals and other memorial items after Dick’s passing.
Also, a special thank you to the first responders for your help and assistance.
In addition, a special thank you to Dick’s friends/peers at The Mountain Mail and Tracy Harmon (Pueblo Chieftain reporter) who all took time to share stories of Dick’s history in the community and honor his dedication to journalism and education.
We appreciated the special memories shared with us by many of how he touched your lives.
It is heartwarming that so many of you reached out to us during this difficult time.
Dick was proud to call Salida his home – living, teaching and exploring its history, all while surrounded by the mountains he loved.
We, too, are thankful to be a part of this caring community.
Terry Dixon, Pam Dixon, Jodi (Kevin) Hyatt and family, Elisha Dixon, Shane (Debbie) Dixon and family