Dear Editor:
“Let there be light” – Genesis, verse 1.3. At the start of creation, the first thing mentioned is light. Sunlight, daylight, pure energy. Light also means powerful new ideas: Someone has a “bright idea.” It was 1879 when Thomas Edison invented the first practical electric light bulb.
While electric lights and power were available in large cities by 1910, farmers and rural folks didn’t get electricity until late 1930, with the introduction of electric cooperatives. Under the co-op business model, rural users worked together, and became owners of their electric utility. Then they elected a board of directors to manage their power company.
Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) is our energy co-op here in the Arkansas Valley. Unfortunately, SDCEA’s electric rates are the highest in the entire state. At a time of rising inflation, this is unacceptable and unfortunate. The current SDCEA board and management seem unable to run a cost-efficient business, by failing to adapt to rapidly changing energy market forces and new cheaper power technologies.
Fortunately, as owner-members of SDCEA, we can change the way our co-op is managed, to move us to a place of lower rates while using more clean, cost-efficient electric power. Other co-ops in Colorado have already done this. The first step is to elect forward-thinking business people to SDCEA’s board of directors, in the upcoming SDCEA election this May.
Look for your SDCEA election ballot, which will arrive in the mail in the next couple of weeks. Vote for both board candidates Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch to represent you. Sandra is an engineer with big project experience. Nick is a CPA who has done financial audits for a large city utility.
These qualified individuals are small business owners who understand economics and modern technology. They will bring new ideas and enthusiasm to our co-op board to help keep our electric rates competitive with the rest of the state.
All SDCEA member-owners will soon receive a ballot in the mail. Please mark your ballot for Nick and Sandra as soon as you receive it and mail it back to the address on the ballot. Ballots must be received by mail before June 2. Thank you.
Roger Cox
SDCEA owner-member
Salida