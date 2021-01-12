Dear Editor:
“Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands afar off;
“For truth is fallen in the street, And equity cannot enter.” Isaiah 59:14. (New King James Version).
What a joy it was to turn on my TV on Wednesday evening in time to hear Sen. Chuck Schumer pontificating on the floor of the senate.
He spoke of the rioters at the Capitol (and that is what they were) not being protesters but “terrorists, domestic terrorists” emboldened in their attack on the Capitol by the President of the United States and that they should be punished to the full extent of the law.
But this same minority leader of the Senate, along with his peer Speaker of the House of Representatives, were calling the hordes in Seattle, Portland and Minneapolis this summer, “just American citizens exercising their constitutional rights to protest.”
This was in the background of burning cars, burning businesses, fire-bombed police officers, and general anarchy.
I would very much like to call this the pinnacle of hypocrisy, but I feel this is something much more malevolent.
What we are seeing is the coming to fruition the philosophy that truth as “relative.” The apex of which is “you have your truth and I have my truth.”
I would ask a simple question, how can a nation progress when we have such different truths fighting for supremacy? Is there no common ground? If there is, how do we find it?
I love this nation and gave 20 years of my life for it. I remember placing my hand in the air and taking an oath to defend this nation and its constitution “against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.”
Never in my 71 years would I have ever thought that the enemy would be “domestic.”
As a boy of seven-years-old, I will never forget the words of my uncle John, a Korean war vet.
He told me there is not a nation on earth that can defeat America, but when we fall, it will be from the inside. It would behoove us to listen to the words of Jesus when He said:
“Every nation divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.” (Matt. 12:25)
God give us the grace to begin to listen to each other, to find agreement with each other, and save the States of America. I would like to say “United” but I’m “truth.”
Pastor Chuck Surface
Salida