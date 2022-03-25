Dear Editor:
I’d like to thank eighth-grader Henry Palka for the extremely well-written and educational article titled “The Salida water situation” in the March 18 issue of The Mountain Mail.
Mr. Palka, as an eighth-grader, understands a concept that our Planning and Zoning and county commissioners seem to ignore – the watershed in the West is rapidly drying up, and as the population grows, so does the need for water. Mr. Palka ends his article by stating, “Let’s hope that we’ll be able to devise a plan to save our water.”
While an eighth-grader was busy writing into the paper about the critical issues facing our watershed supply, our county commissioners were busy approving a development across from Frantz Lake for 70 homes, all on individual well and septic. They plan to allow the developer to pull water from an aquifer using a study that is 20 years old. Yes you read that right – 20 years old.
They’re not sure if enough water is there, or how long it will last, and they made no effort to find out. Instead they put their stamp of approval on the project known as “Timber Creek Ranch.” Commissioner Granzella even exclaimed that he “enthusiastically approves,” after demonstrating throughout the meeting that he didn’t really even understand what was being proposed.
It’s baffling to me that an eighth-grader has a better comprehension of the future watershed situation, but men in their 60s that we elected to lead this county conduct themselves as if there is no issue at all.
Maybe they need to go back to school, or at the very least pull their heads out of the sand. Whatever happens, I hope they’re ready to be held responsible when future generations ask whose foolish idea it was to allow rampant development in Chaffee, without first ensuring the resources are available.
If this makes you uncomfortable as well, please be sure to email the county commissioners and let them know: kbaker@chaffeecounty.org, rgranzella@chaffeecounty.org, gfelt@chaffeecounty.org.
Shae Whitney,
Salida