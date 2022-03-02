Dear Editor:
Long ago, Cut No Slak Construction remodeled the former Argys plumbing shop into an addition to The Mountain Mail building. We did upgrades in the original newsroom and were charged with keeping dust out of computers. A new device back then, computers had many glitches, none helped by careless carpenters.
One day I met Merle Baranczyk in the nearly completed space and conversation turned on the day’s news. “Anything important happen today?” I asked. He said it was a slow news day, and if I received a DUI it would likely make the front page.
On Feb. 15 and 18, Salida City Attorney Nina Williams had the embarrassing front-page DUI honor. She was arrested on Jan. 16.
Oddly, the police report for January, published Feb. 18 in The Mail, shows no police activity involving Ms. Williams. If that report is important information to assure us “everyone is treated equally and fairly,” as the publisher declared, the omission raises a credibility issue for The Mail. Was the report “edited” before The Mail even received it and if so by whom?
In the editor’s note preceding Vince Phillips’ Feb. 22 letter on Ms. Williams’ arrest, we are told The Mail relied on information in Mr. Phillips’ letter to obtain the police report used in its Feb. 18 story. Yet it delayed publishing Mr. Phillips’ letter to the editor until the following Tuesday.
The COVID panic has struck a lot of institutions negatively. Zoom meetings make backroom deals standard fare because the public is kept far from the scene of public decisions. The Mail has been reduced from a daily paper to biweekly. Everyone has staffing issues making the situation fraught with problems.
The Mountain Mail, as long-standing paper of record in southern Chaffee County, is critical in both creating a sense of community and keeping an eye on local governments. To be a credible news source, aggressive and diligent attention to government decision-making is critical.
That decision-making includes when it is time to call a cab, a responsible act which Ms. Williams neglected to do. Sugarcoating the issue as Mayor Shore did by declaring it a matter of an expired tag is just insulting to the community.
As Mr. Phillips’ letter illustrates, The Mail is helped in that role by reader letters, and it should encourage credible sources to write more frequently, not less. Vince, Bob Engel and others have clear voices with a track record as reliable watchers of the public purse. They should not be kept on the sidelines when public policy is as inaccessible as it is currently.
All letters tell us how fellow residents understand the day’s issues. Many are not credible sources of information on bad days but shine on good ones. Democracy requires such give-and-take of opinion, emotion and facts to function well. The Mail provides a unique space for that to happen, but if it prints a police report with omissions, its credibility is limited and the public is harmed.
Kirby Perschbacher,
Salida