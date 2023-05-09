I have known Joe Redetzke for almost 10 years since he and his wife, Janey, moved to Buena Vista from St. Joseph, Missouri. He is highly qualified for another three-year term on the board of directors of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association.
He is progressive and forward thinking and is a strong advocate of bringing affordable, reliable and clean energy to all 12,000 SDCEA members. He believes that the safety of the SDCEA employees is vital to their jobs and that they must be given the very best safety equipment to enable them to accomplish their jobs safely and efficiently in the most extreme weather conditions.
He is a proponent of pursuing a community solar project with storage to provide locally generated clean energy, new jobs and economic development.
Joe is an active member of the Buena Vista Optimists Club. He is also the vice president of the Colorado Rural Electric Association, a statewide organization for 22 co-ops in Colorado advocating for rural energy, beneficial electrification and legislation for rural co-ops.
He correspondingly serves on the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association Region 7 Resolutions Committee. In the past he served on the Director’s Advisory Group and on various discussion panels at regional and national meetings.
Joe is uniquely qualified to continue his service to the members of SDCEA. He has served the co-op well during his past seven-plus years on the board, including five years as chairman, and has past decades of corporate business experience and private ownership of businesses and has served as a director on various business and civic organizations.
With his certification as a Director Gold from the NRECA, Joe has educated himself as well as the SDCEA Board on risk management, key trend ration analysis and the financial and legal responsibilities of rural co-ops as well as many other areas to keep up with the changing times and increasing member numbers and usage.
You can’t do better than to vote for Joe to remain on our SDCEA board and continue his commitment to providing rates that are stable and energy that is reliable and renewable as well as striving to improve communications and member engagement with all SDCEA members.
Ballots are currently being mailed to all SDCEA members and need to be returned by June 8, so vote for Joe.