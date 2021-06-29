Dear Editor:
The June 15 edition of The Mountain Mail included an editorial by publisher Merle Baranczyk regarding the Chaffee Common Ground program. This was a profound piece, in several ways.
First, the facts recounted regarding the impact of the program are impressive. There have been many excellent grant applications, most of them leveraged with outside funding, and many offering innovative, community-driven solutions to our landscape-scale challenges.
With the help of a diverse and committed board (Rick Hum, Andrew Richardson, Ben Lenth, Brink Messick, Kit (Everett) Kuester, Michael Hannigan, Cindy Williams and retired member Patti Arthur), and administrative/public relations assistance from Ben Doon and Kim Marquis, the Common Ground program is really hitting its stride. Significant recent growth in county sales tax revenue will only enhance the impact of this program.
Second, readers may recall that in 2018 Mr. Baranczyk did not endorse the 1-A ballot measure which created the Common Ground program. What he did do, both in several editorials and through in-person meetings with the measure’s proponents, was to clearly lay out his concerns regarding accountability and transparency, requesting an annual report on the program and questioning the ambitious goals set for leveraging the local sales tax investment with additional outside funding.
I was one of several key voices in support of the ballot measure, and I found Mr. Baranczyk’s opposition to be troubling. Frankly, I have deep respect for him, and his position on the measure definitely gave me pause.
In retrospect, his tough questions, his skepticism and his detailed statements of opposition were of substantial help in refining the implementation plan for Chaffee Common Ground. They also reinforced a commitment to make this program a national model for other rural communities in the Mountain West. I believe that his commentary embodied the true value and role of local journalism and that his diligence and deliberation were instrumental in making this program the best it could be.
We live in a politically polarized time. Under such circumstances, criticism comes to be viewed as a weapon rather than a tool. This is truly unfortunate. Ideas are best refined not in echo chambers but rather in the context of honest, critical discussions. I sweated those conversations in 2018. And I’m grateful for them now. Thank you, Merle. You did your job. And it is heartening to know we both see the benefit of that now.
Greg Felt,
Chaffee County commissioner