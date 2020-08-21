Dear Editor:
Unfortunately there is sparse information in the media about the immense negative opportunity associated with states changing their normal voting process.
By sending a ballot to every registered voter it invites voter fraud. Are you thinking what is this concern?
In 1993 the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) was passed requiring states and counties to purge or cull their voter registrations of deaths or of voters moving.
Are states and counties abiding to the integrity required? The most successful Freedom of Information Act litigator The Judicial Watch, in their Aug. 2020 Volume 26/Issue 8 wrote, “This has been a problem for years. A Pew Research Center report noted that approximately 2.75 million people have active registration in more than one state, that 24 million-one of every eight-active voter registrations in the United States are no longer valid.”
Data which states provided to the Election Assistance Commission in 2019 showed hundreds of U.S. counties with voter lists having more registered voters than there were citizens older than 18 – a rate more than 100 percent.
Some examples of fraud; Pennsylvania admits to about 800,000 inactive registrants. North Carolina’s own data indicates nearly 1,000,000 inactive registrants.
“About 17 percent of North Carolina’s registrations were inactive and by comparison the median U.S. state inactive rate was 9.6 percent.”
The Judicial Watch sued Los Angeles County, in 2018 as it had about 1,565,000 inactive registrations.
In May, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit to stop the statewide vote-by-mail mandate issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. They argue that it violates the U.S. Constitution and California state law.
According to the U.S. Constitution, only state legislatures may determine the “Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives .”
Colorado and Kentucky were sued and entered into a consent decree to begin cleansing their voter registration roles.
So what can occur when mailing to all registered voters? A county clerk in Michigan was charged with illegally altering 193 absentee ballots.
A Dallas, Texas man was convicted after 700 mail-in ballots were witnessed and signed by a fictitious individual.
Whatever your political persuasion the fact that voter fraud has and does happen changes election results and cancels your vote.
Regardless of proper processing or counting of a returned ballot there is no way to trace or inspect a ballot for fraud from a mailing that is sent to all registered voters which includes inactive participants.
At this late date Colorado counties and other states and their counties should not mail ballots to their entire voter registration list to expect a just outcome.
Citations are from the June-July-August 2020 Judicial Watch Publications.
Dick Isenberger
Salida