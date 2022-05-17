Dear Editor:
The member/owners of the Sangre de Cristo rural electric cooperative (i.e., pretty much anyone you run into at City Market), will have their annual opportunity to elect a slate of candidates to SDCEA’s board of directors.
This is a big deal and actions by SDCEA management over the past year suggest member scrutiny is welcome.
Front and center for our community was a highly controversial rate proposal that, among other things:
• Proposed increasing rates for low-consumption users, including our neighbors with lower and fixed incomes.
• Revealed a deep lack of transparency as to the financial state of our member-owned cooperative, which also happens to have some of the highest rates in Colorado.
• Highlighted the fact that SDCEA is restricted from diversifying power generation with more solutions like the home-grown Trout Creek Solar Facility at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
SDCEA was smart to retreat –for now – from a consultant-driven rate proposal that was, at best, poorly communicated to owners and appears flawed.
One of the great features of our valley is the fact that most of us have a voice when it comes to our power grid. While best we leave the day-to-day management and operation of the grid to the pros, the pros are obliged to meet the interests of the owners.
And who makes sure the pros are meeting those obligations?
The SDCEA board of directors. This group has one primary mission: hiring and evaluating SDCEA’s management.
In coming days and weeks the SDCEA membership will be receiving ballots for the annual board elections.
Two candidates have pledged, if elected, to use their voices on the SDCEA board to call for greater financial and decision transparency, challenge management to pursue power generation diversity and to advocate for rate structures fair to all member-owners in SDCEA’s service territory. They are Sandra Attebery, a chemical and mechanical engineer and small business owner, and Nick Hellbusch, an auditor and owner of his own accounting firm.
Their election would be a step in the proper direction when it comes to promoting an SDCEA that continues to be focused on the good of all its member-owners.
Ballots must be returned by mail and received before June 2. Your vote matters!
Bob Toevs,
Buena Vista