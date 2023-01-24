Response to letter “Argues against home rule” dated Jan. 17:
I had suspected that issues concerning home rule were more nuanced than those expressed in Vince Phillips’ letter. So, I did some research, and admittedly, I have also been dissatisfied with the City of Salida’s “growth management” results. Surely, home rule might represent a better growth management strategy.
To be clear, I would characterize the city’s growth management efforts as both reactive and disordered, i.e., a practice adhering to the “Build it and the infrastructure will come” maxim – an inconvenience and cost borne by local taxpayers and homeowners.
Whether municipal growth is managed under home (as proposed) or Dillon (as exists) legal rules, the same issues will exist – are the interests of the municipal voters adequately and consistently represented? The answer under our current and perhaps even with the proposed legal structure is – no.
The best tool available to define and govern growth is a comprehensive plan. Chaffee County has a recently adopted plan (December 2020). The City of Salida does not, although a Salida Community Survey (March 2022) was completed. Were issues regarding growth, affordable housing, community character, recreation, voter priorities, and taxes discussed and detailed – yes.
So, where is the disconnect? Consider this: When was the last time your council member contacted you and solicited your opinion? Who ensures that council members, mayors or commissioners adhere with our comprehensive plans? All the foregoing communication and oversight simply does not occur.
Our elected officials must behave like – representatives.