My writing is best defined as “steam of consciousness.” Thoughts unfold and move through my mind, sometimes not fully formed and often teeming with run-on sentences, that would make William Faulkner proud, just to squeeze in a humorous thought.
I have been accused of not being a fan of periods or commas when I write. I usually respond with a weak-kneed defense, that for me punctuation is purely ornamental.
Needless to say, I was saddened to read that letters to the editor will be limited to 400 words. I’ve struggled over the years microstitching words to flesh out a story and keep it focused, coherent and interesting to read. I rifle through pockets of inspiration in an attempt to make my writing interesting. It’s like a secret sauce to make a complete sentence or paragraph interesting enough to hook the reader into staying with me to the end of an essay.
It’s not easy. Thoughts are like meteorites shooting through my imagination; they are hard to catch and put down on paper. Word contractions have become one of my best friends in meeting the legal word limitation. My letter to the editor first drafts are always well over 500 words before being shortened, forged in the crucible of editing.
I always like the long version better. I compare it to a Cinemascope movie being cut down to square size to fit your TV. Imagine fitting a movie like “The Magnificent Seven” onto a small TV screen by knocking off a couple of the characters so you see only five horseman galloping “to the rescue.” Clearly there is loss of information and I’m sure movie directors would agree; it would be a disaster.
Needless to say, I am not pleased to read that letters more than 500 words will no longer be accepted in The Mountain Mail. In my opinion the best letters submitted to The Mail have been 500-word essays. It’s a shame to have writers like the Waxmans and Martin Rush restricted to 500 words. I would much rather see photos on the sports page and even advertising be limited in size or how about typography point size being reduced to preserve the 500-word limit on the opinion page. There must be better alternatives. Spare the words … spoil the opinion page, Mr. Goetz. That’s all I can say and stay legal.