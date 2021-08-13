Dear Editor:
Chaffee County is owed accountability, an apology or at the least, an explanation of The Mountain Mail’s shameful attack on our County Clerk Lori Mitchell.
We now know that former Rep. Jim Wilson did not write the attack letter printed on Aug. 5 and does not agree with the statements made against Clerk Mitchell in the letter. Jim Wilson has called Lori Mitchell to apologize and has also called the paper to tell them he didn’t agree with anything in the letter and he didn’t write it.
The Mountain Mail’s irresponsible journalism in promoting patently false theories, like The Big Lie, contributes to ongoing threats to the safety of dedicated election officials, like Clerk Mitchell.
The problem with the video recorder, the subject of the letter, was deemed minor by the secretary of state, to have had no effect on the outcome of the election and was promptly reported.
I am not alone in anticipating The Mountain Mail’s explanation of this shameful attack. I support Clerk Lori Mitchell as one of the finest public servants in Colorado. Chaffee County is fortunate to have her.
JoAnne Allen,
Nathrop