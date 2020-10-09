Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but sometimes I think America is doomed. COVID-19 has killed 200,000 people and shredded the economy. Social distancing is slowly turning us all into mental cases. Mostly, though, our politics are a catastrophe.
Our president is a clear-and-present danger to the Constitution and democratic norms, the very things that made America great. Congress has been dysfunctional for a decade--they haven’t passed an actual budget since 2009. Ruth Bader Ginsberg just died.
It’s the Constitutional trifecta. Our executive, legislative and judicial branches are now all officially broken. The country is sailing off the edge of the known political world, with Captain Crunch at the helm.
America has survived existential crises before – the Civil War, the Great Depression. We survived mainly because we were led by great presidents – Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt – men of intelligence and substance, stability, moral sensitivity. The anti-Trump, in other words.
So how does America survive its current existential crisis?
May I humbly suggest the good old “deus ex machina”?
In case your Latin is rusty, that translates as “a god from the machine.” The phrase originated in ancient Greece and Rome, in their theater. “Machina” refers to an actual physical device – a crane that inserted actors onto the stage from above.
The reason for this ancient theatrical razzmatazz: The inserted actor was portraying a god, of which the Greeks and Romans had many. Naturally, the gods had to come down from above. And when they did, they decided the fate of the human characters and ended the play.
In modern times, “deus ex machina” refers to a plot twist, in fiction or drama, that resolves the story’s conflict in a sudden, contrived way.
Following are three candidates for a “deus ex machina” ending to the American melodrama, for better or worse:
1. The Rapture
Jesus returns in glory and ends human history. People fly up to heaven, billions die in a worldwide cataclysm, and a remnant of true believers inherits a new Earth. (See details in “The Book of Revelation.”)
2. Extraterrestrial Intervention
Human-alien contact, a staple of science fiction, could have radically different outcomes, depending. Are the extraterrestrials fer us or agin’ us? Intervention could be positive, as in “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” with the aliens taking charge until we grow up. Or negative – a military conquest, as in “Independence Day.” Or worse: that “Twilight Zone” episode, “To Serve Man,” with extraterrestrials channeling Jeffrey Dahmer.
3. The Medical Catastrophe
A sudden health emergency disables the drama’s chief protagonist and … Oh, wait …
Marty Rush,
Salida