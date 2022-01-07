Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I wonder about Rep. Lauren Boebert. You may be wondering, too, since she recently got famous. When you’re parodied on “Saturday Night Live,” you’ve officially achieved celebrity status.
Boebert burst from obscurity about a year ago, getting herself elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Her previous occupation was owner of a gimmicky greasy spoon in Rifle, where the servers openly carry firearms. (As do kitchen staff, no doubt.)
A young, photogenic brunette, Boebert is also a Barnum-and-Bailey-style self-promoter.
Boebert’s brand is built around outrageous PR stunts designed to get media attention. And to offend her political opponents as much as possible, while throwing as much red meat to the MAGA crowd as they can possibly devour.
For instance, she recently posed for a Christmas photo that featured her four underage sons, each of them holding a semiautomatic assault rifle. A beaming Boebert stood beside them. This was one week after an underage boy with a semiautomatic firearm killed four high school students in Michigan.
Prior to that, Boebert was hounding a colleague – a congresswoman from Minnesota, who happens to be a dark-skinned Muslim who wears a hijab – for being a terrorist on the “jihad squad.”
Boebert’s bombastic belligerence may seem extreme, the unhinged antics of a political and psychological fringe-dweller. But it’s not. Not among Republicans serving in the 117th Congress anyway.
In fact, there are dozens of circus performers just like Boebert out there in the GOP caucus. Fake legislators indifferent to solving problems and making laws, bad actors who do their own stunt work. Adept manipulators of social media who deploy the very algorithm that drives social media itself – the one that identifies hate and fear as the most powerful human emotions, then exploits them for selfish gain.
Until now, this scrofulous scrum was led by Marjorie Taylor Greene. But given her sudden rise to stardom, I’d like to nominate Colorado’s own Lauren Boebert for lowest bottom feeder in the Washington swamp. Her qualifications will become evident, after you’ve taken the following quiz:
1. Lauren Boebert is:
a) a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Colorado’s Western Slope.
b) a gun-toting patriot who owns the libs.
c) Sarah Palin without the intellect.
d) all of the above.
2. Since 2015, Boebert has been arrested for:
a) disorderly conduct at a music festival.
b) skipping a court appearance for disorderly conduct.
c) skipping multiple court appearances for careless driving for rolling her truck into a ditch.
d) all of the above.
3. Boebert serving in Congress is:
a) a representation of the character and values of her supporters in Colorado’s 3rd District.
b) an embarrassment for the state of Colorado.
c) a sign of the apocalypse.
d) all of the above.
Answers: All of the above. For every question. Which, in my book, makes Lauren Boebert the winner by a landslide.
Marty Rush, Salida