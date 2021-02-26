Dear Editor:
Will Caring and Sharing continue to be a beacon of light for our community?
In this economy we can all use a little help from our friends, especially now when there is so much stress bearing down on us.
Everyone can use a beacon of light in a world riddled with greed, indifference and suffering from so much loss of loved ones.
Caring and Sharing, Salida’s well known thrift store, is just this beacon of light.
It was the vision of Helen Nachtrieb, the founder in the early 1970s.
It wasn’t and isn’t just any store, it’s much more. It has a multi-functioning purpose not only as a thrift store but also as a resource outreach center, a senior care center and as the Lighthouse soup kitchen.
Its higher purpose of being a benevolent service for helping the community at large has been fulfilled.
For almost 30 years Caring and Sharing, otherwise known as “God’s Closet,” was run by volunteers.
In 2002 Helen died and the decision was made to incorporate it into a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation to ensure that the mission would always continue.
It’s now run by a board of directors. It’s through the support of the community that it’s able to continue its mission.
Over the years it has undergone many changes, but sadly seems to have taken a turn from its original intent of serving the community to one of profit.
It’s been challenging for the board since the upgrade of the building placed a heavy financial burden on everyone involved.
The present manager who exudes a friendly, deeply caring, conscientious manner is leaving after five years.
We all need support especially within a world of constantly changing values.
Since Caring and Sharing’s decision to ensure Helen’s mission would always continue (after becoming a 501(c)(3)) it would seem valuable to have everyone in agreement with this.
The board and all of the people involved need the support of our community so it can continue to be the beacon of light that it’s always been for Salida.
Pam Hughes
Salida