Dear Editor:

The City of Salida is asking Salida voters to approve increasing the occupational lodging tax on short-term rentals by 311 percent (from $4.82 to $15/night/room) and institute a short-term rental (STR) occupational lodging annual tax of $1,000 in addition to the $270 charged for a short-term rental license. These changes would take effect in January 2023. These are in addition to the 3 percent sales tax the city already collects on short-term rentals.