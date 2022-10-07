The City of Salida is asking Salida voters to approve increasing the occupational lodging tax on short-term rentals by 311 percent (from $4.82 to $15/night/room) and institute a short-term rental (STR) occupational lodging annual tax of $1,000 in addition to the $270 charged for a short-term rental license. These changes would take effect in January 2023. These are in addition to the 3 percent sales tax the city already collects on short-term rentals.
While the city has been busy computing the revenue that will supposedly be generated with these tax increases, they have produced no plans for managing that revenue and no oversight is available to the community.
The claim is that funds will be used to fund affordable housing measures. However, which measures will be supported have not been identified. One must assume that the funds will flow into the city’s general ledger and directed at the will of the council and city government.
Once these measures, in their current form, are passed there will be no means for establishing oversight and transparency. Are the citizens willing to allow the city to decide what is the best use of these funds?
Such large tax increases will result in some additional funds on a percentage basis, but the risk is that visitors will no longer find Salida attractive. The result will be fewer visitors, particularly families, who make up a significant portion of STR renters. All businesses in town will feel the impact.
Please vote no on ballot issues 2A and 2B. A more comprehensive plan is needed before such decisions are made.